EAST ALTON/GLEN CARBON/GODFREY - Area residents, schools, businesses and municipalities looking to recycle old electronics can do so at an upcoming E-Waste Drive facilitated by CJD E-cycling.

Events will be held at the following locations:

CJD E-Store E-Waste Drive on Saturday, April 23rd; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 513 East St. Louis Ave, East Alton, IL

Village of Glen Carbon on Saturday, April 23rd; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 151 N Main St, Glen Carbon, IL

Lewis and Clark Community College E-Waste Drive on Friday and Saturday, April 22nd & 23rd; 9a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5800 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL

Items accepted include anything with a cord, anything metal such as computer towers, servers, cell phones, printers, video game consoles, telecommunications, cable receivers, home electronics, holiday lights, CDs/DVDs, audio and video equipment, rechargeable batteries, LED/LCD TVs and monitors. CRT, console, projection and plasma televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge.

For more information, please contact CJD E-Cycling at 618-659-9006 or info@cjdecycling.com or visit us at www.cjdecycling.com for a full list of services and drop off locations.

