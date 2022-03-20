GODFREY – The RiverBend Growth Association recently welcomed three more area businesses into their membership, joining in the first months of 2022.

1:16 Lawn Care was founded in 2015 by Zach and Jessica Darr with a passion to serve its community and a mission to create satisfied customers by providing high-quality lawn service. Their website notes that they strive to continually be “a company of remarkable integrity and professionalism.”

Providing landscape design and maintenance services to customers that are both reliable and affordable, 1:16 Lawn Care has a crew of landscapers that provide an array of services, from routine lawn mowing and trimming to larger yard projects. Larger projects include such things as landscape, patio paver, concrete installation, landscape restoration, and seasonal property clean-ups.

A unique feature for a lawn care company, they also offer to add a “pop of color to your home or create the perfect accent wall,” with their interior home painting services.

Headquartered at 117 N. State St. in Jerseyville, office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition to the Jerseyville community, 1:16 Lawn Care provides its full array of lawn and landscape services throughout the Riverbend region, including customers in Alton, Godfrey, Bethalto, Brighton, Wood River, and Edwardsville.

As for the name of the business, it is rooted in words from the Holy Bible. The foundational Romans 1:16 verse reads, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes.” The couple’s faith is central to who they are, and they bring their Christian faith to life through the care they give to their customers as well as to their team members.

“We are joining the RBGA because we want to continue to grow and be more involved in the communities that we serve,” said Chief Operating Officer Jessica Darr. “We hope to build wonderful relationships and to be a resource within the community.”

To learn more about 1:16 Lawn Care, visit online at 116lawncare.com or call (618) 946-5538.

Citizens Equity First Credit Union (CEFCU) joined the Godfrey community nearly one year ago when the purchase of four Illinois branches of the former Simmons Bank was complete. Headquartered in Peoria, other nearby Illinois branches acquired are in Edwardsville, O’Fallon, and Columbia.

The Godfrey branch, located at 2810 Godfrey Road, joined the RiverBend Growth Association with the goal of increasing visibility and awareness of their product and service offerings. “We are looking forward to networking with other local organizations,” said Starla Laper, CEFCU’s local member center manager. “We plan to reach out to the local community as well, to educate them about CEFCU.”

Laper added, “At CEFCU, we are committed to improving members’ financial well-being and helping members reach their financial goals. We do that by providing financial products and services, and quality member service. We believe in the philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’ That means we focus on not only the financial success of our members but also giving back to organizations doing good in the communities where our members live and work.”

Near the corner of West Homer Adams Parkway and Godfrey Road, lobby hours at the Godfrey location are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Drive-up hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.

To learn more, visit cefcu.com or call (618) 466-0652.

Foxes Boxes is in East Alton at 611 E. Airline Drive. A bakery that also serves as a farm-fresh floral provider, their website notes that they “grow and bake pretty things!” Tanya Fox is the owner.

From fresh floral bouquets grown on their local organic farm to French macarons that are also available at JL & Co on Broadway in Alton, they have a variety of sweet options for yourself or for gifting. Other baked goods include cakes, pies, flavored quick breads, cheesecakes, muffins, cupcakes, sheet cakes, cobblers, cream puffs, eclairs, scones, and more. Available for events or just because, these tasty treats can also be found at Post Commons on Alby Street in Alton. Custom orders are available.

To learn more about all the “bakes and blooms” offerings available through Foxes Boxes, visit online at foxes-boxes.com or call (618) 251-8081.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

