SOUTH ROXANA - Three are facing charges today for different criminal incidents in South Roxana.

On June 30, 2016, charges were obtained from an incident on May 8, 2016, regarding Christina M. Stoner DOB: 9-15-1986, where Stoner allegedly kicked in the door of a residence located in the 100 block of Smith Street at 1:17 a.m. and remained in the house of the residence knowing it to be occupied.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the residents did not know Stoner or give her permission to enter the residence as they were sleeping. A warrant for criminal trespass to property was charged today with a bond set at $15,000. Stoner is currently not in custody at this time.

Amy Deter was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop conducted by the South Roxana Police Department on May 8, 2 016. As a result of the traffic stop Deter was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested then released pending lab results. Her bond is set at $15,000

Lisa Boyer was charged with residential burglary after an incident from 4/27/2016 in the 1400 block of Gonterman. Boyer accompanied her boyfriend, who was hired to asphalt an elderly resident’s driveway. Coles said while the boyfriend worked on the driveway, Boyer illegally entered the residence with intent to commit a theft. The elderly victim found Boyer hiding inside her house.

Boyer fled from the residence when the victim called the police, Coles said. The victim reported jewelry stolen too from her bedroom. A search of the area was unable to locate Boyer. A subsequent investigation lead to the charges of residential burglary with a bond set at $100,000.

