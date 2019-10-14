WOOD RIVER - Three males were apprehended after they crashed a vehicle after an armed robbery at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Verizon Store, 623 Wesley Drive, Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said it was reported two masked men went inside the store and one man was waiting outside in a suspect vehicle. Wood River Police officers responded.

"The suspect vehicle had just left upon officer arrival," he said. "A description of the vehicle was obtained and was quickly broadcasted. The last known direction of travel was south on Illinois-255. A South Roxana Officer saw the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The South Roxana officer and a Wood River officer pursued the vehicle onto westbound I-270. The suspect vehicle led the officers into Missouri. The vehicle attempted to elude the officers and crashed the vehicle near Bellefontaine Road at Dunn Road.

"The three black male occupants attempted to flee on foot from the vehicle but were quickly apprehended. The suspects were driving a stolen vehicle. Evidence from the armed robbery and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle."

The three suspects will be held in the St. Louis County Jail pending formal charges being filed in Illinois. Identities will be released at the time of formal charges.

The photographs are of the suspect's vehicle. The windshield of the vehicle was damaged prior to this incident, Chief Wells said. The windshield has numerous bullet holes. The police department is investigating any other crimes these suspects have been involved with.

Chief Wells concluded with this statement: "The Wood River Police Department is thankful no one was injured during this incident and appreciates the assistance from all the police agencies involved. The officers involved in this incident are to be commended for their actions."

