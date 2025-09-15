EDWARDSVILLE — Eric M. Blumenstock, 38, has been charged with two felonies stemming from incidents at the Madison County Courthouse on Sept. 10, 2025.

Blumenstock faces a Class X felony count of Making Terrorist Threats. Authorities allege he intended to create fear by stating he planned to “shoot up” the courthouse located at 200 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, which they say caused a reasonable expectation of an imminent terrorist act.

In addition, Blumenstock is charged with a Class 3 felony count of Threatening a Public Official. Prosecutors say he knowingly conveyed a threat to Lt. Senci, a peace officer, verbally stating an intent to take the officer’s life.

Under Illinois law, the charges cite statutes 720 ILCS 5/29D-20(a) for making terrorist threats and 720 ILCS 5/12-9(a)(1)(o) for threatening a public official.

Blumenstock is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

