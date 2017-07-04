SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON - Thousands of people gathered at Alton Riverfront Park Monday evening for Alton's fireworks show.

The fireworks were launched by Central States Fireworks from the shore of Missouri, adjacent to the Lincoln Shields Duel area in West Alton. Shells were increased from six to eight inches to compensate for the distance.

"I thought they were awesome," Bethalto resident Sara Welch said. "I've been coming here for years, and this finale was great."

Before the fireworks show, which lasted around 45 minutes, activities, fun and food were available at the Liberty Bank Alton Riverfront Amphitheater. Music was provided by the Midwest Air Force Band, which is based out of Peoria.

"I thought it was a great show," spectator, Dayne Newberry, said. "I just came back to Alton, and it made me feel back at home."

The increased distance caused from the launch area changing did not seem to affect anyone's view.