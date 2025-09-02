GODFREY — On Saturday and Sunday, September 6 and 7, up to 1,000 cyclists will gather for Bike MS: Gateway Getaway, hosted at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois. This premier cycling event, organized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, raises critical funds and awareness to drive progress in MS research, improve treatment options, and work toward a cure for the nearly 1 million people living with multiple sclerosis in the United States. The 2025 ride is expected to raise more than $1.3 million to support the Society’s mission.

With scenic routes and a lively event atmosphere, the Bike MS: Gateway Getaway welcomes riders of all skill levels. Friends, family members, coworkers, and community supporters come together for a meaningful and impactful weekend.

Cyclists can choose from 25, 50, 75, or 100 mile routes, available on both Saturday and Sunday. Start times begin at7:00 a.m. each day. Riders will experience the beauty of the Great River Road and surrounding areas, supported throughout the journey by rest stops, bike mechanics, SAG (support and gear) vehicles, and a fun and celebratory finish line experience.

"Bike MS is more than a ride. It is a movement of people working together to create a world free of MS," said Marisa Hacker, Director of Bike MS. "We are excited to return to Godfrey and the surrounding communities, where this event thrives thanks to incredible local support. Whether you ride, cheer, donate, or volunteer, there is a way for everyone to make a difference."

Expect Cyclists in Your Community.

Throughout the weekend, cyclists will ride through many towns in the Lewis and Clark district, including Godfrey, Alton, Fosterburg, Bethalto, Elsah, Otterville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Dorsey, Worden, Holiday Shores, Moro, Woodburn, Bunker Hill, Shipman, Staunton, Benld, Wilsonville, and others.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and stay alert, as cyclists will be on the roads until 5:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, when the routes officially close.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Weekend.

Register today and help create a world free of MS: www.gatewaybikems.org

WHEN: Saturday–Sunday, September 6–7, 2025

WHERE: Lewis & Clark Community College – Benjamin Godfrey Campus, Godfrey, IL

WHO CAN RIDE: Participants must be 12 years or older and raise a minimum of $300

ROUTE OPTIONS: 25, 50, 75, and 100 miles available each day

REGISTER OR VOLUNTEER: www.gatewaybikems.org | 1-855-372-1331 | fundraisingsupport@nmss.org

WHY BIKE MS: Each year, nearly 40,000 cyclists and more than 4,000 teams across the country ride together to change the world for people living with MS.

PARTICIPATION / VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: gatewaybikems.org , 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org .

FUNDRAISE: Email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org for resources

SPONSORS: Premier National Sponsors: Primal, American Communications Construction. National Sponsor: Left Hand Brewing Co. Gold Sponsors: BJC Healthcare, Evernorth, Moneta. Silver Sponsors: Lewis & Clark Community College, Drury Hotels, Athletic Brewing. Bronze Sponsors: Purina.

