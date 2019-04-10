Daniel Thornton of Thornton Photography Hosted the 11th annual photo contest with Digital Photography, Advanced Photography, and Independent Photography AHS students. The theme this year was the Elements: Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water. Each student was allowed to chose one photograph to enter in the contest displaying one of the elements. The judges included three master photographers with students being judged on story telling, composition, technical skills, and creativity. Cash prizes and awards were presented to the first, second, and third place winners, with awards being presented to the honorable mention recipients. There were over 75 Alton High School Photography Student Participants. We would like to congratulate all of the participants along with the following winners.

A special thank you to Dan Thornton for coordinating this event year after year with cash prizes and awards. We especially learn so much from his critical analysis of the student photographs that he discusses with each of the classes in a critique format.

The Honorable Mention Recipients Include:

Hannah Ferguson, 9

Svantje Schulz, 11

Wren Miller, 9

Veronica Wrausmann, 10

Cameron Darr, 12

Hannah Noble, 11

Maddy Fennewald, 12

Mattie Haugland, 12

Grace Rose, 11

Sarah Witherbee, 12

Kelsey Madison, 12

Tahje West, 12

3RD PLACE (TIE): Elizabeth Crites, 11, (Fleeting Youth) and Alanna Cross, 10 (A High Schooler's Dream)

2nd PLACE: Morgan Cochran, 10, (The Untold Story)

1st PLACE: Erin Hillery, 12, (Portrait from a River Town)

Photographs are attached of the top photographs along with group photos.

