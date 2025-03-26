EDWARDSVILLE – Gabby Thompson scored in the second half to put Edwardsville ahead, with Anna Maxim providing insurance later on, and Genny Burroughs made the big saves in goal, as Edwardsville held off Collinsville 3-1 in the Southwestern Conference girls soccer opener for both sides Tuesday night at Tiger Stadium.

Ava Digiroalmo had drawn the Kahoks level with a goal two minutes from halftime, but the Tigers were able to rally back from the halftime deadlock with inspired play in a game where much of the play was centered in the Collinsville half of the pitch

“It wasn’t the start that we wanted,” said Edwardsville head coach Abby Federmann, “but I’m proud that the girls were able to take what we talked about, and respond in the way that they did. Sometimes, it’s hard to play against a team that’s physical, and capitalize off our opportunities. It wasn’t for the lack of chances, we just need to convert those into goals sooner.”

Federmann gave credit to the Kahoks for their determination to make things difficult for Edwardsville,

Article continues after sponsor message

“Collinsville’s played a tough game,” Federmann said, “so we have some growing pains, with a tough start at the beginning of the season. The rest of the week’s not going to be any easier, so I’m hoping that we can put it together to play more unified as a team."

The Tigers scored first after 17 minutes, when off a corner, the ball eluded the Collinsville goalkeeper, and during the scramble for the ball, Madi Kline was there to find the back of the net to put the Tigers into the lead at 1-0. After the goal, both keepers – Burroughs and Collinsville’s Karly VanDyke – had some big saves in goal, with the play focused on the Collinsville third. The Tiger defense didn’t allow many forays by the Kahoks into the Edwardsville half, but against the flow of play before halftime, Collinsville drew level,

In the 38th minute, the Kahoks sent a corner in after a big save from Burroughs, who had deflected a shot over the top. The ball fell into a scramble in front of goal, where Digiroalmo was there to poke the ball into the net to give Collinsville a 1-1 deadlock heading into the interval.

After the break, the Tigers went back into the Kahok third, and their pressure paid off in the 58th minute, when Thompson got a lovely through ball, broke in and beat VanDyke with her shot, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Edwardsville got the insurance goal in the 64th minute, when Maxim, off a corner, was able to head home to put Edwardsville into a 3-1 lead.

Burroughs came up big as the minutes wore on, as the Tigers preserved their lead to take the 3-1 win.

The Kahoks are now 0-3-0, and host Belleville East in their annual Pink-Out game Thursday night, then play at Belleville West Apr. 1, and host Alton Apr. 8, all games starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers are 2-1-0, and host O’Fallon Thursday night at 6:30 p.m., then play a weekend set in Naperville in far west suburban Chicago, meeting Naperville North Friday at 5 p.m., then face Naperville Central Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: