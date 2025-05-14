EDWARDSVILLE – Gabby Thompson and Blakely Hockett each had a brace (two goals each), as Edwardsville clinched at least a tie for the Southwestern Conference championship with an 8-0 win over Alton in the annual Senior Night girls soccer match Tuesday evening, May 13, 2025, at Tiger Stadium.

Before the game, the Class of 2025 – Dayana Figueroa, Davi Heiser, Hockett, Ayla Homann, Mea Hook, Kate Jose, Ollivia Lautz, Ava Leitschuh, Ellie Neath, Wren Rowe, and Audrey Wright – and their families were all saluted, thanked, and honored for their contributions to the Tigers’ program in the annual pregame ceremonies.

When the match started, it was all Tigers, as Rowe scored to put Edwardsville up 1-0,

Thompson then scored back-to-back goals to increase the lead to 3-0, with Hockett and Maggie Young scoring to put the Tigers up 5-0 at the interval.

In the second half, Hockett got her brace with her second goal, and both Heiser and Anna Maxim also scored to make the final 8-0.

The Tigers are now 11-3-3 and play at Collinsville on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. to finish the regular season, while the Redbirds go to 1-17-0, and host Belleville East on Thursday at 6:45 p.m., then conclude the regular season at Springfield Southeast Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

