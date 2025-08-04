O'FALLON – Thompson Coburn announced today that its Southern Illinois office has relocated from Belleville to O’Fallon, Illinois. The new office will be located on the third floor of The Blade building, at 1405 N. Green Mount Road.

“This is an exciting move for our team in Southern Illinois. For generations Thompson Coburn has understood the importance of maintaining a full service and fully staffed litigation presence in Southern Illinois—not just a storefront—to handle complex litigation in Madison County, St. Clair County, and beyond. This new office reaffirms our commitment to providing our clients the top notch legal services and boots on the ground that they expect in these jurisdictions.” said Erick VanDorn, Thompson Coburn Southern Illinois office managing partner. “This new space also reflects Thompson Coburn’s commitment to its people in the region by providing them an accessible and convenient work location and the amenities to address our team’s evolving needs in a modern work environment.”

Thompson Coburn has leased the entire third floor of The Blade, totaling 12,000 square feet. Conveniently located in the Metro East, the building boasts a striking design featuring a glass exterior and unique architectural blade element. The surrounding neighborhood has many amenities and services, including hotels, restaurants and quick access to I-64.

Thompson Coburn has had a presence in the Metro East region for decades, through predecessor firms dating back more than a century. Today, the Southern Illinois office functions as a boutique litigation team, tackling complex cases on a national scale. Located in St. Clair County, the office is also easily accessible from Madison County – two nationally recognized hubs for litigation in the region. The nationally recognized asbestos litigation and railroad litigation teams are located here, managing a docket of over 500 cases and representing every Class I railroad, respectively.

