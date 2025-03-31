MARYVILLE, IL. – With mixed emotions, Thompson & Lengacher CPAs would like to announce the retirement of Mike Lengacher, Principal & Owner. After a more than 40-year career in public accounting. Lengacher will enter retirement effective June 30, 2025.

With Lengacher retiring, Elizabeth Heil, CPA, and Heather Clugston, CPA, have acquired Thompson & Lengacher (T&L) and will continue serving the firm’s many clients upon his retirement. Heil joined the firm in 2021 after spending more than 20 years in public accounting. Clugston has spent 15 years in public accounting and joined T&L in January 2025. Heil and Clugston are both Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and will offer the same quality services T&L clients have received for many years. The T&L team will work toward making Lengacher’s retirement a smooth transition for all clients.

“Heather and I are excited to continue to serve T&L’s clients and continue to expand the firm. Mike and I have been preparing for this transition, and we have taken every step possible to ensure our clients are taken care of throughout the process,” said Heil. “We are happy to see Mike enjoy this new phase in his life and look forward to many more years in business as owners of the firm.”

T&L is a full-service public accounting firm serving the Metro East. In business since 1983, the firm provides accounting, tax, and assurance services to individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and governmental entities.

For more information on T&L, please visit https://mtco-cpa.com/.

