EDWARDSVILLE - State’s Attorney Thomas D. Gibbons was sworn in by Circuit Judge William A. Mudge on Thursday for another term, along with some other county officials.

Gibbons was appointed to the position by Chairman Alan Dunstan and the Madison County Board on November 17, 2010, to fill out the remaining 2-year term of State's Attorney William A. Mudge who was elected Circuit Judge in the November election.

Gibbons served until the November 2012 General Election, when he was re-elected to the position. Gibbons will serve until the November 2020 General Election.

"It is an incredible honor to serve the people of Madison County and I am grateful for their confidence in my commitment to keep our community safe,” Gibbons said Thursday. “I will fight hard every day to secure justice for victims and for the citizens of Madison County."

