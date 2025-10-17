Friday in the River Bend will be partly sunny and very warm. Expect a high near 81 with a low of 63. Winds will come from the south around 9 to 20 mph. It will feel pleasant outside with no rain expected during the day. Clouds will increase in the evening with a chance of thunderstorm toward dawn, and winds will pick up to 15 to 28 mph, making it breezy overnight.

Morning starts off warm and dry with temperatures in the low 60s. The afternoon is nicely warm with plenty of sunshine through scattered clouds. As the evening sets in, clouds thicken and a thunderstorm is likely close to dawn Friday night. Winds will become breezier after dark.

Saturday will bring heavy thunderstorms through much of the day. High temperatures will cool to around 71 with a low near 50. Winds will be breezy from the SSW at 15 to 32 mph with gusts that could bring localized damaging wind gusts. The day will be mostly cloudy with thick clouds and heavy rain showers. The chance of storms continues into Saturday night with a couple of thunderstorms possible and winds remaining breezy.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but windy and cooler, with a high near 64 and a low around 41. Winds from the WNW will gust up to 36 mph, so unsecured objects could be blown around. The day is expected to be less humid with good sunshine.

