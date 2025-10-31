Friday will be mostly sunny and cool, with a high near 62 and a low around 38. Winds will come from the west at 9 to 24 mph gusts, making it feel a bit cooler than the actual temperature.

Friday morning starts off clear and chilly with temperatures near 38. By afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and highs reaching 62. The evening will stay dry with some increasing cloud cover as temperatures drop to the upper 30s overnight, making for a chilly night.

Saturday’s forecast calls for intermittent clouds with a high of 51 and a low near 34. Winds will shift to the northwest at about 7 mph with gusts up to 16 mph. The day will be cool with a mix of clouds and sun, and mainly clear, chilly conditions overnight.

Sunday looks brighter with plenty of sunshine and a high reaching 55. The low will be around 37. Winds will be lighter, mostly from the northwest at about 6 mph. It’s a great day to get outside before the workweek.

