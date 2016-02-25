This weekend is National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The weekend of February 26-28 is National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend! Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will have several Cookie Booths this weekend so you can stock up on the tasty treats – or donate cookies to their gift of caring program, Operation: Sweet Treats, to benefit the military. To find cookies near you, visit www.gsofsi.org. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending