This weekend is National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend
February 25, 2016 4:37 PM February 25, 2016 4:45 PM
Listen to the story
The weekend of February 26-28 is National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend!
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will have several Cookie Booths this weekend so you can stock up on the tasty treats – or donate cookies to their gift of caring program, Operation: Sweet Treats, to benefit the military.
To find cookies near you, visit www.gsofsi.org.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.