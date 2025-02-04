EDWARDSVILLE – Super Bowl weekend is here, and the Edwardsville Police Department is reminding football fans and Super Bowl partygoers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of impaired driving.

If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol or cannabis, plan for a safe ride home with a sober driver. If you’re hosting the party, take care of the designated drivers. Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.

“Everyone wants to have a good time on Super Bowl night, so we want our community residents and guests to plan for safe rides home,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. “Even one drink or hit can impair judgment. You should never put yourself or others at risk because you made the choice to drive impaired.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Whether you’re attending a party, hosting a small gathering, or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront of your day and night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober.

Also remember, no matter where you are seated in a vehicle, you must wear a seat belt. Distracted driving and speeding will get you a citation.

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is administered and funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If you’re heading out for a night of Super Bowl fun, make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:

Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never OK to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

Always buckle up!

More like this: