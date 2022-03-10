SPRINGFIELD — St. Patrick’s Day means parades, parties and lots of green for communities throughout Illinois. If your celebratory green will go beyond your favorite St. Paddy’s Day T-shirt and hat to include alcohol or cannabis, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement remind you to plan ahead for a sober ride home.

“If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, make your own luck by designating a sober driver or deciding how you’ll get home safely before you leave the house,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “Too many people wait until after they’ve become impaired to figure out how they’ll get home, but by then it’s too late to make a coherent decision.”

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort runs from March 11 through the early-morning hours of March 18. Throughout this period, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement will be conducting roadside safety checks, seat belt zones and patrols to enforce DUI, seat belt, speeding, distracted driving and other traffic laws.

To help ensure your St. Patrick’s Day is a happy one, follow these simple tips:

If you are hosting a party:

• Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served is involved in an impaired driving crash.

• Make sure all your guests designate their sober drivers in advance or help arrange ride sharing with other sober drivers.

• Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

• Keep information on cabs ride-sharing services handy. Take keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.



If you are attending a party:

• Designate your sober driver before the party begins and give that person your car keys.

• Ask a sober friend or family member for a ride, call a cab, take public transportation, use a ride-sharing service or stay where you are until you are sober.

• Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they are about to drive impaired.

• Always buckle up – it is your best defense against an impaired driver.



“If you’re tipping a pot of golden beer hoping the luck of the Irish will save you from getting a DUI, you’re sadly mistaken,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The brave men and women of the ISP have partnered with IDOT and local law enforcement officers from across the state to hold the line in our quest to protect the people of Illinois from impaired drivers. You won’t even need a four-leafed-clover if you’re making good choices by either staying home or designating a sober driver.”

The St. Patrick’s Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.

