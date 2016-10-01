(Busch Stadium) St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright has already pitched on the biggest stage in his sport, so getting the nod to take the mound for what could capture an NL Wild Card birth for his team on Sunday isn’t anything he’s going to lose sleep over.

“This is what we live for as competitors–the big games,” said Wainwright after Saturday’s 4-3 victory. “The big starts like these, I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

But with his comfort doesn’t come a lack of preparation. Following a dinner this evening with his family and some teammates, Wainwright will begin to put together his game plan.

“I do a good bit of preparing,” he shared. “I do about an hour and a half the night before–watching hitters, watching film. Get all the kids to bed, I sort of tuck my wife in and tell her like ‘see ya tomorrow’ type thing and then I get after it.”

With San Francisco winning, the Cardinals will need the combination of a victory over the Pirates and the Giants losing to move into a tie for the Wild Card. If that happens, a tie-breaker game between the Cardinals and Giants will take place at Busch Stadium on Monday.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI