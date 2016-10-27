BETHALTO - The aftermath of Wednesday afternoon's rainfall, along with the eerie feeling that one gets at night during late October, it couldn't have been more apparent that Halloween spirit had finally arrived in Bethalto.

Despite the mysticism and lore that surrounds Halloween, the Village of Bethalto takes the time to celebrate the holiday as one with their annual Halloween Parade, which took place Wednesday night.

Hosted by the Bethalto Rotary Club, the annual parade, which travels down Prairie Street, brings smiles and quite a few frights to the community each year with detail-oriented floats, plenty of smiles from the village's children and, of course, a lot of candy.

“The parade always draws a really nice crowd,” Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow said before the parade. “The fact that it is so kid-oriented draws a lot of participation, both from walkers and observers along the sidewalks.”

The streets were packed with onlookers Wednesday evening, possibly due to the mild weather. Plenty of children, adults and even man's best friend gathered along Prairie Street had no trouble getting in the Halloween spirit, dressing up in their costumes while they collected candy.

In their annual tradition, the Rotary Club saddled up on their float that rocks back and forth while tossing out candy to the onlookers. The Civic Memorial High School Marching Eagles kicked their typical black-and-purple uniforms to the curb in exchange for their own costumes, featuring "Black-Eyed P's," scary clowns, characters from The Wizard of Oz and much more.

Riverbend Head Start, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, 5 Guys Medicine Shop, Skyline Church, Cricket, The BANK of Edwardsville and several other local businesses also participated in the parade.

