This Halloween And Every Day: Your Best Costume Is That Of A Sober Driver

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation, along with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement agencies across the state, is reminding the public that becoming an impaired driving monster this Halloween – whether due to alcohol, cannabis or other drugs – can result in needless horrors. The message is clear: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI.” Remember: “It’s Not a Game.”

“Stay safe this Halloween by planning ahead,” said Stephane B. Seck-Birhame, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “Choosing a sober driver or ride is the best way to avoid a costly DUI, the loss of your driving privileges and the criminal, employment and insurance consequences that can follow alcohol- or cannabis-impaired driving. Most importantly, it saves lives.”

This year’s Halloween enforcement and awareness safety campaign began Oct. 24 and extends into the early hours of Nov. 3, which allows communities to focus enforcement efforts during a time when numerous Halloween celebrations are expected.

“Don't scare other motorists with unsafe driving when celebrating Halloween,” said ISP Division of Patrol Col. Chris Owen. “Don't speed, text or drink if you are driving. Always wear your seat belt.”

Call a cab, use a rideshare service or mass transit, or ask a sober friend or family member for a ride homeif you are impaired by alcohol, cannabis or any drugs.

Take advantage of your community’s designated driver program, if available.

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement immediately by pulling over and dialing 911.

Ensure everyone in your vehicle is wearing a seat belt – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI.” campaigns, along with increased traffic enforcement, are funded by federal highway safety grants and administered by IDOT. These efforts are supported by the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across the state. The campaigns are reinforced by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” initiative spotlighting safe driving and highway safety throughout Illinois.

