September 28th has been a significant date in history, marked by pivotal events that have shaped the world in various ways.

1928 - Alexander Fleming Discovers Penicillin

One of the most groundbreaking discoveries in medical history happened on September 28, 1928, when Scottish bacteriologist Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin. While working at St. Mary's Hospital in London, Fleming noticed that a mold called Penicillium notatum had killed a surrounding colony of bacteria. This chance observation led to the development of antibiotics, which have saved countless lives and revolutionized medicine. Fleming’s discovery marked the beginning of modern antimicrobial therapy, making it one of the most impactful events in medical history.

1941 - The Siege of Leningrad Begins

During World War II, the German Army began its siege of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) on September 28, 1941. This brutal blockade lasted for 872 days, causing immense suffering and loss of life. The siege resulted in the deaths of over a million civilians and soldiers due to starvation, disease, and relentless bombings. Despite the hardships, the city's residents displayed extraordinary resilience and courage, ultimately contributing to the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany. The Siege of Leningrad remains one of the longest and most destructive sieges in history.

1963 - The Birth of the Computer Mouse

On this day in 1963, Douglas Engelbart, an American engineer and inventor, introduced the world to the first computer mouse. The prototype, made of wood and featuring two metal wheels, was unveiled during a demonstration at the Stanford Research Institute. Engelbart’s invention revolutionized the way humans interact with computers, making them more accessible and user-friendly. The computer mouse has since become an indispensable tool in the digital age, significantly impacting the development of personal computing.

Article continues after sponsor message

1978 - Cardinal Karol Wojtyla Becomes Pope John Paul II

In a historic moment for the Catholic Church, Cardinal Karol Wojtyla of Poland was elected as Pope John Paul II on September 28, 1978. He was the first non-Italian pope in 455 years and became one of the most influential figures in the 20th century. His papacy, which lasted until his death in 2005, was marked by efforts to improve relations with other religions, his travels to over 100 countries, and his role in the fall of communism in Eastern Europe. Pope John Paul II's legacy continues to inspire millions around the world.

1995 - Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat Sign Oslo II Accord

On September 28, 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Chairman Yasser Arafat signed the Oslo II Accord in Washington, D.C. The agreement was a significant step towards peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, aiming to implement self-rule for Palestinians in parts of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. While the road to lasting peace has been fraught with challenges, the Oslo II Accord marked an important milestone in the peace process.

2000 - Al-Aqsa Intifada Begins

September 28, 2000, saw the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Intifada, also known as the Second Intifada. This Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation was triggered by the visit of Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. The ensuing violence resulted in significant casualties on both sides and had a profound impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Second Intifada lasted for several years, deeply influencing the political landscape of the region.

These events, spanning different eras and regions, highlight the diverse and impactful moments that have occurred on September 28th.