GRANITE CITY - Thirty students from Ms. Hutchings’ Computer Concepts and Advanced Computer Concepts classes at Granite City High School have earned certifications in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. This achievement was announced recently as part of the school’s initiative to enhance students' proficiency in essential digital skills.

Among the certified students, 20 achieved the title of Microsoft Office Associate Specialists by successfully completing certifications in all three applications. One student advanced further, attaining the status of Word Expert, while a record three students earned expert-level certifications in both Word and Excel, thus becoming Microsoft Office Expert Specialists.

The certification scores were submitted to Microsoft as part of a contest, with winners to be announced at a later date. Proficiency in Microsoft applications is increasingly vital, as the Office suite remains the industry standard for productivity tools across various professions. Mastering these programs equips students with a competitive advantage in both academic and career pursuits.

The students who earned certifications include: Leighta Asbeck, Sullivan Ashby, Aubree Briggs, Noah Burford, Xander Burnett, Juliette Cadena, Kassidy Cline, Grant Dailey, Riley Dover, Demiyla Edmonds, Vashti Fuller, Ava Green, Mahlia Ishum, Cristian Marquez, Sophia Martin, Christopher Meyerhoff, Elias Nipper, Aiden Owens, Eli Prange, Lydia Randazzo, Trevor Rippee, Lillyanna Sauceda, Mathew Scanlan, Kiera Spink, Katelynn Strubelt, Anna Taylor, Natalie Tomlinson, Jackson Verschuyl, Jade Williams, Jailynn Woods, and Jacob Young.