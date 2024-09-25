ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, September 16, 2024, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Eugene Times, 18 years of age, of the 6000 block of Enright Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63112, for two counts of Burglary First Degree, three counts of Stealing – Firearm, three counts of Stealing – Motor Vehicle, three counts of Stealing – Credit Cards, one count of Stealing $750 or More, and one count of Property Damage First Degree.

Times is being held on $125,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: "Victims reported various offenses committed in south St. Louis County over a period of several weeks between mid-July 2024 and early August 2024. Victim #1 (Count 1) reported that a purse containing multiple credit cards had been stolen from her car while it was parked outside her residence. Victim #2 (Count 2) reported the theft of a 9mm handgun from his unlocked truck outside of his residence. Victim #3 (Counts 3 and 4) reported that his residence had been entered through the use of a garage door opener in an unlocked vehicle outside, and the keys to his 2015 Land Rover stolen from inside the house and used to steal the Land Rover. Victim #4 (Count 5) reported an entry of their residence on the same night at the same time but nothing was stolen from that residence. Victim #5 (Count 6) reported that he had been in the back of his residence letting his dog out when he heard his 2024 GMC Sierra (which was unlocked with the keys inside) start up, and went to the front of his residence to see the vehicle driving away.

"Witness #1 (Count 7) reported that a 2023 Ford Bronco belonging to his father-in-law had been stolen from outside his residence. Victim #6 (Count 8) reported the theft of a 9mm handgun from inside his unlocked vehicle. Victim #7 (Count 9) reported that two key fobs (valued at $500 apiece) belonging to his BMW had been stolen from his other vehicle. The BMW was parked inside a garage and the other vehicle was parked outside. Victim #8 (Counts 10 and 11) reported that the window of his 2023 Toyota Tundra had been broken and a debit card stolen from inside. Victim #9 (Count 12) reported that his .38 caliber firearm had been stolen from his unlocked vehicle. Victim #10 (Count 13) reported the theft of a credit card and a laptop computer from his unlocked vehicle."

A St. Louis city detective investigating an unrelated matter noted that defendant, who was on electronic monitoring from a pending case in the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis, appeared to be committing offenses within south St. Louis County during the relevant period of time. St. Louis County police obtained the GPS data connected to defendant's ankle monitor. The data obtained from the warrant placed defendant's monitor at the scene of each of the listed offenses in St. Louis County at the time they took place. In addition, defendant's fingerprint was lifted from a vehicle at the scene of the auto theft in Counts 3 and 4. Defendant was later interviewed while in custody in St. Louis city. Defendant admitted that he had not taken off his ankle bracelet during the period of the offenses but also denied that he had participated in any of the offenses. At one point he asked an officer "how do you know I was taking all those cars?"

St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Property detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.