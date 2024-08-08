ALTON – The third annual OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Back-to-School Celebration drew several hundred attendees on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

“For the second year in a row, our annual Back to School Celebration distributed 500 school supply bags to local students to help them get ready for the upcoming school year," OSF Public Relations & Communications Coordinator Randy T. Schorfheide said. "Now in its third year, our Back to School Celebration event has witnessed growth in attendance every year since its inception.

"Last year we had an estimated crowd of 700, and for this year, we approached 800 attendees. The support from our Mission Partners, community partners, combined with the generosity of Dwight and Cheryl Werts, has made this event successful every year.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The event featured a giveaway of backpacks filled with paper, pens, pencils, and crayons to the first 500 children aged 4 to 12. Last year’s event also provided school supplies for 500 students. Admission was free and open to the public, with a hot dog lunch, chips, cookies, and bottled water available.

Local dignitaries in attendance included City of Alton Mayor David Goins, Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R), 111th District, and Illinois State Senator Erica Harriss (R), 56th District.

A variety of local businesses, service agencies, and organizations participated, offering interactive activities and informational displays. These entities include the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, Madison County Sheriff Department, Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department, UPS, Illinois Central School Bus, OSF OnCall, OSF Medical Group, Lewis & Clark Community College Dental Hygiene program, Hayner Library, and various departments from OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Additionally, OSF Innovation presented a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) interactive display.

Equip for Equality, Alton School District, Survival Flight, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, and Centerstone were also on-site. Businesses and organizations have generously donated giveaways and materials to support the event, including a gift card donation from Santino’s Restaurant.

This community event underscores the collaborative effort between local partners to ensure children are prepared for the upcoming school year.

More like this: