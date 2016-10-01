(Busch Stadium) For the third consecutive game, Jedd Gyorko hit a home run for the St. Louis Cardinals as his solo shot in the 8th inning proved to be the game winner of Saturday’s 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

“It was huge, obviously, these games are must win,” said Gyorko. “To put that swing on and to give us the lead there in the 8th and have Oh shut it down like that, it’s a big win for us.”

Playing second base, Gyorko also had a single earlier in the game and now has a 3-game hitting streak (4-11, .364, 3 HRs).

The recent stretch looks familiar to a nine game run in July where Jedd hit .353 with 7 HRs and 11 RBIs.

“I don’t think a whole lot has changed from that point to this point,” he said. “It’s just getting myself in better hitter situations, getting myself in better counts.”

Today’s blast came on a 3-2 count. And the win kept the Cardinals hopes alive for the NL Wild Card.

“I think it’s definitely been what I expected,” said Gyorko of his first postseason push. “The emotions run high. Everyone’s into the games. There’s not a pitch that’s taken that is less important than anything else. It’s fun to be in these situations–I’ve looked forward to being here. Hopefully, we can go out and get another win tomorrow and sneak in.”

Today’s home run was the 30th of the season for Gyorko. He’s the first Cardinals hitter to reach that mark since Carlos Beltran hit 32 in 2012.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI