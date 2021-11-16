MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis used a 19-0 third period run Sunday to push past SIUE 89-58 in women's college basketball action at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

The Cougars, 0-2, didn't back down from the Tigers, 2-0, and put together a 9-0 run in the fourth period that caused Memphis to call a timeout to reorganize.

Memphis shot 41 percent for the game (30-74) and hit 27 of 34 free throws. SIUE finished at 32 percent from the field (20-62) and was 15 of 24 from the free throw line. SIUE held a 5-4 lead early in the contest but fell behind 36-25 by halftime.

Eleven different players scored for SIUE, led by 12 points from Gabby Nikitinaite and nine from Ajulu Thatha.

"I think we saw some effort off the bench," said SIUE Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith.

Smith noted the play of 6-foot sophomore Caite Knutson, who played 16 minutes and scored a career-best six points for the Cougars. She hit a pair of baskets and added a pair of free throws, all in the second half.

"I can't say enough about Caite Knutson," said Smith. "She got her moment today, and I think that was great. This is what hard work is. It's about the commitment to working hard and being competitive."

Memphis countered with 12 players scoring at least a point. Emani Jefferson powered the Tigers with 20 points, including 14 of 16 from the free throw line.

"We can make adjustments, and we can get better," said Smith.

The commitment to a strong nonconference schedule continues Thursday as the Cougars travel to Champaign for a 7 p.m. contest Thursday at Illinois.

"The schedule is preparing us," Smith emphasized. "The schedule is getting us ready for the Ohio Valley Conference. I have been saying it and harping on it. We have a Big Ten team (Illinois) and a Big East team (Butler) coming up before Thanksgiving."

The game also featured a unique timeout. With 6:59 to play in the second period, fire alarms in Elma Roane Fieldhouse caused a 13-minute delay.

