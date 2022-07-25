EDWARDSVILLE - The Third Judicial Circuit is pleased to announce they are recipients of two grants from the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice. One grant was awarded to continue funding of two part-time positions dedicated to assisting at the Order of Protection and Stalking and Civil No Contact dockets. A second grant was awarded to assist with funding for the Foreclosure Mediation program.

Self-Represented Litigants Coordinator, Angela Wille, will manage the grant related to Order of Protections with the Presiding Judge of the Family Division, Circuit Judge Amy Sholar. Sholar said: “The Order of Protection Assistants role is critical to the efficient functioning of the docket and the timely response to the litigants. With the number of self-represented litigants continuing to rise, having assistants in the court allow the staff in the Law Library and Self-Help Center to maintain their role helping self-represented litigants.”

Self-Represented Litigants Coordinator, Jennifer Dunham, will manage the grant related to Foreclosures with Associate Judge Ronald Foster. Foster said: “The Foreclosure Mediation Program has been a valuable resource for the homeowners of Madison County who are facing the uncertainty of foreclosure. This grant will help us continue the work of the mediation program and help expand assistance to self-represented litigants who are engaged in these legal proceedings.”

“Our Judges, Law Library, Legal Self-Help Center and Foreclosure Mediation staff have been working tirelessly to fill the additional needs of the Court created by the pandemic. These grants will allow us to continue providing assistance and services to self-represented litigants who are victims of domestic violence or facing foreclosure” said Chief Judge Mudge.

