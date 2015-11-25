The City of Edwardsville’s Third Annual Winter Market on Dec. 5 should be bigger and better than the first two. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on that Saturday at the site where the Goshen Market is located on the side of the Madison County Courthouse Building.

The Winter Market will feature artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique, boutique gifts products from the neighborhood and the surrounding communities. There will be free crafts for children, caroling from the EHS Drama Club, Trinity Lutheran Church, and characters from Charming Events STL including Queen Elsa, and much more. The Parks Department will have patio heaters and will be giving away hot chocolate.

Hayley Verheyen, coordinator, recreational activities supervisor, directs the Winter Market.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is our third year of doing it and every year it just gets a little bigger and better and the word gets out a little more,” she said. “We are hoping this year will be the biggest yet and we are building on the success of the previous Winter Market events.”

There will be free hot chocolate at the event to keep people warm and patio heaters. Hawthorne Pet Hospital will be doing a free crafts activity for kids.

“We have a pretty good variety of items, we have candles, jellies, baked goods, items for pets, makeup and children’s books,” she said. “We will be selling different fashion accessories and crafts and have an artist doing paintings. Someone is selling dairy cheese. All these items will be good for the holidays.”

Residents are encouraged to buy local for the holidays. For more information visit our website at www.cityofedwardsville.com or contact the Parks Office at 618-692-7538.

More like this: