

MADISON – The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation will host the third annual JJK 5K Run & Walk on Monday, September 1, 2025, at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

Runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in this unique event on the NASCAR track during the Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series weekend. Participants receive a commemorative T-shirt, medal, free parking, downloadable photos, and two tickets to the September 7 NASCAR Cup Race. Awards will be given to top finishers in the 5K.

Come together, celebrate an Olympic legend, and uplift the next generation in East St. Louis.

Proceeds benefit the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation’s mission to “Fuel the Dream;” to carry out Jackie's dream to provide youth in East St. Louis the opportunity to win in life. Through supportive educational and enrichment opportunities offered by their summer camp, after-school, athletic, and leadership programs for youth, especially those in East St. Louis, the foundation shapes the future of countless youth, adults, and families.

Established in 2000, and celebrating 25 years of service this year, the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation hosts programs that are threaded through Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s Winning in Life® program series based on Jackie’s fundamental belief that there is GOLD in all of us. The program is a proven solution for youth that face the severest of economic and societal hurdles. The vision is to see the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation transform a community that inspires the world.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 | Start: 9:00 AM CDT

Participants can choose between a heart-pumping 5K run ($50; $15 for ages 1–12) or a delightful 1.25-mile walk ($20; $10 for ages 1–12), both launching at 9:00 AM CDT , with registration open until 10:00 AM.

Registration: runsignup.com/Race/IL/Madison/JJK5K

