EDWARDSVILLE - The Third Annual Fall Bash, planned and organized by the Edwardsville High School Key Club, was again a success at EHS South.

The Edwardsville Key Club consists of 115 students from Edwardsville High School that volunteer to be a part of the club. The activity is designed to bring together students with and without disabilities from across all Edwardsville School District 7 schools. Activities this year included games, dancing, a photo booth, and Trick-or-Treating. EHS administration said: "We had a great turnout this year and fun was had by all that attended."

