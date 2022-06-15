Thinksgiving® 2022 Applications Are Open!

ST. LOUIS, MO – Filament is accepting applications from businesses and nonprofits for their third annual Thinksgiving® event. Thinksgiving® 2022 will take place on November 3 at Cortex. This award-winning initiative connects teams from St. Louis companies with local nonprofits for a day of creative problem-solving.

“Thinksgiving® is so important to Filament. It allows us to multiply our impact and make a real dent in the challenges facing mission-focused nonprofits in our community. They are already doing a lot of the heavy lifting to improve our region,” says Matt Homann, Founder and CEO of Filament and inventor of Thinksgiving®.

Thinksgiving® is an annual event that culminates on a single day. The schedule of events includes:

Challenge Workshop (Nonprofits) – Early September - Nonprofits identify a challenge impacting their work for their community. Filament helps craft these into single-sentence challenge questions with the help of the nonprofit. Draft Day (Business Partners) – Late September - Companies, known as Business Partners, select a challenge without knowing the nonprofit it belongs to that aligns with the skillset and expertise of their team. Best Practice Workshop (Business Partners) – Early October - Business Partners receive tools and tricks applicable to the Thinksgiving® experience - and beyond - and explore what’s worked and what hasn’t to share ideas on how to best approach their collaboration. Thinksgiving® Day and Solutions Showcase (Everyone) – November 3 - After the day's hard work concludes, a party where everyone shares their work, meets one another, and learns more about all the participating Nonprofits and Business Partners is hosted.

Nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status, a defined mission statement, established leadership, and fully committed to engaging in this progress can apply to be a Thinksgiving® Nonprofit. To join, please fill out the application athttps://www.thinksgiving.org/faq by the July 15 deadline. In August, the selection committee will convene and announce invitations to participate.

Companies, consultancies, creative agencies, professional service firms, and innovation-focused organizations can participate as Thinksgiving® Business Partners by entering as a team. Each fee of $5,000 per team will go toward funding a Nonprofit’s journey. To have questions answered and express interest in participating, please fill out the brief form at https://www.thinksgiving.org/faq or contact Matt Homann, CEO and Founder, at matt@meetfilament.com for more information.

ABOUT FILAMENT LLC

Filament LLC is focused on improving work by designing, facilitating, and hosting collaborative meetings that help smart people think together better. They often utilize their innovative meeting space in downtown St. Louis but can also deliver in-person and virtual meetings worldwide.

To learn more, please visit www.meetfilament.com.

