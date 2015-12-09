CJD E-cycling Promo from Route 3 Films on Vimeo.

Electronics are said to be the most desired gifts for those young and old during the holiday season. With ever-evolving technology, it is easy to accumulate unused items collect dust on old equipment, as new models and more exciting devices are developed.

What many not realize, is that throwing these electronics in the trashcan can have a dramatic effect on our landfills and pollute our earth with hazardous materials. It is important to properly dispose to electronics and give the opportunity for them to be recycled and/or renewed.

That is where CJD E-Cycling comes in.

From TVs to iPads, cell phones, cords, cables, computers and everything in between, CJD accepts just about any old electronic devices to be recycled and renewed. The CJD drop off locations are 5257 N. St. Rt. 157 in Edwardsville and the CJD E-Store, located at 513 East St. Louis Avenue in East Alton.

CJD E-Cycling is a family owned recycling company geared to accommodate the needs of Illinois residents due to the new law set forth banning electronic waste in landfills.

The mission of the company is to keep as much as possible out of the landfills and put it back into the community to become new and refurbished materials.

“Our goal is to contribute to a greener Earth by providing a legal means for companies and citizens of the Metro East, St. Louis, and surrounding areas to dispose of their electronic goods and metals.”

HOLIDAY SALE

Are you looking to purchase reasonably priced electronics for someone special this Christmas?

The CJD E–Store in East Alton is offering 10% off all refurbished merchandise from now until Christmas.

Call (618) 251-8086 or stop in today!

