ALTON - The City of Alton has experienced a “handful of thefts of Kia/Hyundai vehicles over a summer,” Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said, commenting on a recent trend in St. Louis and across the country.

The chief reported that Alton had “several unsuccessful attempted car thefts throughout the summer.”

“Several of the vehicles that were stolen have since been recovered,” he said. “Various leads on the cases are still being pursued at this time.”

Adam, an Alton man, who didn’t want to use his last name, said he lives in the Fifth and Sixth Street areas in Alton. He said over the past few weeks he knew of a person who had a Kia stolen and it was found, but very damaged, and he stopped the theft of a Hyundai vehicle when he confronted four individuals attempting to steal the vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

Adam had only one reason to contact the media, to raise awareness in Alton that they need to do something to protect those vehicles. He suggested a purchase of a steering wheel lock or a tracking device for those who own those types of vehicles.

Car thefts have risen in the City of St. Louis in 2022 due to a surge in the number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen, the City of St. Louis reports. St. Louis city officials have commented that Kia and Hyundai vehicles are easier to steal.

St. Louis city officials said thieves post the theft technique on social media. They break away the lower cover of the steering column, exposing a slot, then the end of a USB is used to slide into the slot as a makeshift key.

More like this: