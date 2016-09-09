ALTON - Alton Little Theater will hold auditions for the December Production of DON'T TALK TO THE ACTORS on Saturday, September 24th at 2 p.m. at the ALT Showplace, 2540 N. Henry Street in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Director Diana Enloe announces that the comedy by prolific playwright Tom Dudzick calls for three women's roles playing 25-ish, 30-ish and 55 to 65 and three male roles playing 30, 40 and 60.

The production is hailed as an "acting gem" and chronicles a playwright's first Broadway experience. A rigorous rehearsal schedule will be begin in late October/early November with production dates December 2nd through 11th.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Contact Enloe thru the ALT office (618-462-3205) with additional questions.

More like this: