Thespians encouraged to audition for Alton Little Theater's "Don't Talk To The Actors"
ALTON - Alton Little Theater will hold auditions for the December Production of DON'T TALK TO THE ACTORS on Saturday, September 24th at 2 p.m. at the ALT Showplace, 2540 N. Henry Street in Alton.
Director Diana Enloe announces that the comedy by prolific playwright Tom Dudzick calls for three women's roles playing 25-ish, 30-ish and 55 to 65 and three male roles playing 30, 40 and 60.
The production is hailed as an "acting gem" and chronicles a playwright's first Broadway experience. A rigorous rehearsal schedule will be begin in late October/early November with production dates December 2nd through 11th.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Contact Enloe thru the ALT office (618-462-3205) with additional questions.
