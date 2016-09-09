ALTON - Alton Little Theater will hold auditions for the December Production of DON'T TALK TO THE ACTORS on Saturday, September 24th at 2 p.m. at the ALT Showplace, 2540 N. Henry Street in Alton.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Director Diana Enloe announces that the comedy by prolific playwright Tom Dudzick calls for three women's roles playing  25-ish, 30-ish and 55 to 65 and three male roles playing 30, 40 and 60.

The production is hailed as an "acting gem" and chronicles a playwright's first Broadway experience. A rigorous rehearsal schedule will be begin in late October/early November with production dates December 2nd through 11th.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Contact Enloe thru the ALT office (618-462-3205) with additional questions. 

More like this:

Nov 12, 2024 - Kevin D. Frakes Directs A Christmas Carol in His Farewell Show

Oct 31, 2024 - Alton Little Theater to Premiere "The Rocky Horror Show" Tonight at Midnight

5 days ago - Alton Little Theater Adds Extra Performance of 'A Christmas Carol'

Nov 15, 2024 - 111 Mechanics Face Layoffs Amid Boeing Restructuring

5 days ago - Piatt, Madison and Macoupin Counties: Budzinski Announces Nearly $1 Million In Rural Energy Funding

 