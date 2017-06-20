ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons confirmed the Alton Square Mall's Champs shoe store was burglarized in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 17.

Simmons said police were called to the Alton Square Mall at 4:47 a.m. Saturday morning after an alarm from Champs shoe store alerted them. Police arrived and found suspects running into two vehicles, which immediately fled the scene. Police chased a silver Ford Focus, until it crashed near Curvey Street, between Alton and Godfrey. The driver of that vehicle escaped on foot, and was described as a black male in his mid-20s.

A description of the second car is not available at this time, but Simmons said both vehicles were implicated in a burglary of the Footlocker store at the Chesterfield Mall approximately an hour before the Alton Square Mall incident.

Police reported as many as three or four black males were accompanied by one black female in the second vehicle.

