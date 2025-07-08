JACKSONVILLE — State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) is pleased to announce the first winning entry in his 100th District Photo Contest. The winning photograph was captured by Theresa Crouch of Brighton and will be proudly displayed in Rep. Davidsmeyer’s Springfield office at the Illinois State Capitol.

The contest invited residents from across the 100th District to submit photographs that reflect the character and charm of the region. Submissions included images of local landmarks, scenic views, and vibrant community life, all showcasing the diverse beauty of the district.

The photo, which beautifully captures the morning fog settling over the landing in Grafton, Illinois, was selected from dozens of entries submitted by talented residents across the district. The contest invited constituents to showcase the landscapes, people, and communities that make the 100th District unique.

“This photo truly represents the heart of our district,” said Rep. Davidsmeyer. “It highlights not only the natural beauty and culture of our region but also the pride our residents have in calling this area home. I’m honored to display it in my Capitol office, where it will remind visitors and fellow lawmakers of the incredible place we represent.”

Rep. Davidsmeyer extended his thanks to all who participated: “I was overwhelmed by the creativity and quality of the submissions. This contest reminded me how much talent and community pride we have throughout the 100th District. I’m looking forward to seeing more beautiful pictures representing our district.”

The next winner will be selected on July 15, as well as an extension being added to select an additional winner on August 1. Constituents are encouraged to submit their photos showcasing the unique beauty and character of the 100th District by emailing them to repcddavidsmeyer@gmail.com.

