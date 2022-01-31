Theresa & Dave's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Theresa and Dave from Mt. Olive
Date Met/Started Dating: October 11, 1997
Briefly Describe First Date: Our first date was the haunted theater in Alton, and then to Fast Eddie's.
Date Married: May 22, 1999
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy being with family and friends. We also enjoy having our grandbabies; they are amazing. We enjoy float trips, going to Eminence Missouri, horseback riding, and just going for a nice cruise through the country.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always stay positive, always say I love you, and never go to bed being mad at each other. Always talk your problems out.
