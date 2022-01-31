Theresa and DaveOur Love Story:

The Couple: Theresa and Dave from Mt. Olive

Date Met/Started Dating: October 11, 1997

Briefly Describe First Date: Our first date was the haunted theater in Alton, and then to Fast Eddie's.

Date Married: May 22, 1999

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy being with family and friends. We also enjoy having our grandbabies; they are amazing. We enjoy float trips, going to Eminence Missouri, horseback riding, and just going for a nice cruise through the country.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always stay positive, always say I love you, and never go to bed being mad at each other. Always talk your problems out.

