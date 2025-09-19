EDWARDSVILLE – Here are nine things to know this week about Southern Illinois University Edwardsville:

Homecoming & Family Weekend

Register for the 10th Annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run & Pancake Breakfast, kicking off Homecoming & Family Weekend.

Participants can choose from a 10K, 5K, or Fun Run—whether running competitively or simply showing up for pancakes, there’s something for everyone. SIUE alumni receive a $5 registration discount, and current students enjoy special pricing.

The event is open to alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members, with proceeds supporting the SIUE Alumni Association Scholarship and Programs, which provide more than $20,000 annually in scholarships and alumni programming. After crossing the finish line, participants are invited to enjoy a complimentary pancake breakfast from Chris Cakes and—for those 21 and older—a post-run beer from GlobalBrew.

Special Appearance

SIUE Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management Andy Benoit, EdD, threw the ceremonial first pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals game on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Busch Stadium.

Benoit leads SIUE’s enrollment team, which is celebrating major milestones this fall, including a 7.7% overall enrollment increase, record first-year and transfer student growth, and program expansion in Nursing, Engineering and Business. With more than 30 years of leadership experience in enrollment management, Benoit continues to guide SIUE’s efforts in recruitment, admissions and student success.

Cougar Lake

An electroshocking fish survey begins at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26 at Cougar Lake Pavilion, Recreation Peninsula.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will conduct the survey as part of SIUE’s Ichthyology course (BIOL 485). The demonstration, led by Ben Lubinski, uses electroshocking to temporarily stun fish so they can be identified, measured and released unharmed. The exercise typically lasts 60–90 minutes and is open for campus community members interested in observing.

WSIE

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony begins Saturday, Sept. 20. at Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, with WSIE’s Robin Boyce among the Class of 2025.

Boyce is a pioneer, seasoned broadcast journalist and on-air talent, who will be honored with the Radio Pioneer Award. The event celebrates leaders and innovators in Black radio from across the nation.

College of Arts and Sciences

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Baymuhammet (Bay) Baltayev has been nominated by the University for the prestigious Student Lincoln Laureate Award.

Article continues after sponsor message

A double major in Political Science and International Studies, Baltayev exemplifies the values of the Lincoln Academy through his outstanding academic achievements, undergraduate research, civic engagement and leadership. He has earned top academic awards, conducted research on extremism, propaganda, and diplomacy, and applied his scholarship to real-world challenges, including organizing training to reduce radicalization in Southern Illinois. Baltayev also serves the SIUE and global communities through volunteerism, student leadership, and cultural advocacy, including his role as President of the Ukraine Advocacy Association. His scholarship, service and leadership embody the ideals of Abraham Lincoln. Congratulations!

Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month at SIUE

Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month events began Monday, Sept. 15 at the Morris University Center (MUC). The celebration launched with guest speaker Leslie Hernandez, who shared stories and food with students, faculty and staff.

As part of the month-long celebration, SIUE will also host the Rights & Resources: Informational Workshop from 4–5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, in the Oak/RedBud Room (MUC 2062). The session is hosted by The Migrant and Immigrant Community Action Project in collaboration with the Hispanic Student Union and the African Student Association. The workshop will provide valuable information on resources and rights available to students and community members.

SIU SDM

Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine, Alton Campus, hosted the Consortium of Operative Dentistry Educators (CODE) meeting last week.

Founded in 1966, CODE fosters collaboration in teaching operative dentistry across North America. Faculty attended from the University of Colorado, University of Minnesota, University of Missouri–Kansas City, Creighton University, A.T. Still University, University of Iowa and Oregon Health & Science University. SIU SDM faculty attending included Christa Hopp, DMD, Thomas Sotiropoulos, DDS, and Alan Wickenhauser, DMD. Hopp helped organize and facilitate the meeting.

Participants discussed the 2025 National Agenda, covering curriculum innovations, clinical techniques, student assessment, and caries management. Hosting the meeting highlights SIU SDM’s ongoing commitment to advancing dental education through collaboration, innovation, and professional development.

School of Pharmacy (two items)

The SIUE School of Pharmacy proudly demonstrated its commitment to service and excellence this September through both local community engagement and national recognition.

Students, faculty and alumni from the School of Pharmacy partnered to provide a First Aid and Cooling Station at the Alton Pride Festival. Attendees not only received first aid care and hydration support but also learned about HIV prevention (PrEP and PEP therapies) and gained valuable information on regional access to Gender Affirming Care.

This effort was organized by PharmD/MPH candidate Megan Pointer, with support from Chris Lynch, PharmD, and Jennifer Rosselli, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES, showcasing SIUE’s dedication to advancing public health and fostering inclusive community partnerships.

National Recognition in the ACCP Clinical Pharmacy Challenge

The ACCP Clinical Pharmacy Challenge is a prestigious national competition that narrows the field of more than 100 pharmacy school teams down to just eight finalists.

This year’s SIUE team, composed of P4 students Anna Flath, Jarret Morgan, Jessica Pauley and alternate Isabel Strube, has advanced to the final rounds, which will be held at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Annual Meeting in Minneapolis this October.

The team has already conquered lightning rounds, tackled complex clinical cases in areas such as critical care and infectious diseases, and excelled in jeopardy-style clinical scenarios across multiple therapeutic areas. Please join us in congratulating these outstanding students as they prepare to represent SIUE on the national stage.

