EDWARDSVILLE – Here are six things to know this week about Southern Illinois University Edwardsville:

Homecoming & Family Weekend

Registration continues for the 10th Annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run & Pancake Breakfast. During SIUE’s Homecoming & Family Weekend campus visitors can choose from a 10K, 5K, or Fun Run—whether you’re a competitive runner or just in it for the pancakes, there’s something for everyone.

On Saturday morning of SIUE’s Homecoming & Family Weekend, run or walk, then enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast. Later in the evening head to the Cougar Fan Zone for food trucks, music, games, and activities for all ages leading up to the Men's Soccer game!

Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run & Pancake Breakfast takes place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 on the Stratton Quad.

Lovejoy Library

Lovejoy Library has partnered with Student Affairs to sponsor a wellness cart. These carts contain a number of wellness resources such as bracelets, bubbles, worry stones, frisbees, moss gardens and instructions for the TimelyCare therapy app. All wellness items are shared with library patrons and are also available throughout SIUE campus in the Mini Cougar Cupboards.

SIUE Resources and Partnerships: Kaplan

As of August 22, 154 SIUE students have enrolled in 207 free Kaplan Test Prep programs offered on campus, which reflects a savings of $213,000 in total retail value.

SIU School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM)

SIU School of Dental Medicine is proud to announce the launch of the Hispanic Dental Association Student Chapter.

The SIU SDM Chapter’s mission is to promote cultural awareness, foster students’ professional growth, and support community service while advancing oral health equity. Nationally, the Hispanic Dental Association is committed to improving oral and overall health outcomes for Hispanic and other underserved communities and advocating for an increase in under-represented communities in the dental profession.

Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus [Belleville]

Tom Spudich, PhD, Director of the Forensic Sciences Master's Program and professor of analytical chemistry, co-authored the manuscript, “Pendant Micro-droplet Evaporation Fabricates Fiber-optic MOF Gas Sensor in Seconds,” with faculty and students at Missouri S&T.

The Wedge Powered by SIUE

SIUE Showcase: Predictive Analytics for Business Growth

Featured speaker: Carolyn Butts-Willsmeyer, PhD, SIUE’s Director of the Center for Predictive Analytics

Join SIUE and the Alton community for an engaging evening at The Wedge’s monthly kickoff event! Meet local entrepreneurs, discover resources available for business development, and network with industry leaders. Learn how The Wedge will serve as a hub for innovation and community growth.

This free event takes place at 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 620 E Broadway, Alton, IL, United States, Illinois 62002

