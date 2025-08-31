ALTON - Celebrate the love of the bean – the coffee bean that is – over the next two months during the Great Rivers & Routes Javapalooza.

Latte lovers and coffee connoisseurs can sample a variety of specialty coffees created just for this coffee-centric event which runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. A total of sixteen locally owned and operated coffee shops throughout southwest Illinois are taking part in this annual event which focuses on the bean and the shops that create the local brews.

Participating shops are showing off their coffee skills by creating a featured signature drink. And to sweeten the pot, visitors who stop by participating businesses have the opportunity to win coffee themed prizes. People who visit local participating coffee shops can scan a QR code and enter a contest for a chance to win three different prizes.

Three winners will be chosen at random from the entries and prizes include: 1st Place – At-Home Espresso Machine and a $200 Coffee Subscription to Plaid Coffee from 222 Artisan Bakery; 2nd Place – One year subscription to Secret Stash from Goshen Coffee; 3rd Place – Chef’s Shoppe Prize Basket valued at $100.

“Southwest Illinois is brimming with great coffee shops that day in and day out serve up amazing coffee creations,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau noted. “We wanted to find a way to highlight their work and bring new awareness to coffee shops in the region. Javapalooza is our way of celebrating our local baristas and shops.”

Javapalooza also offers coffee shops the chance to showcase their artistic baristas in a Latte Art Competition. Shops can enter with photos of their signature latte art and artist and the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will select the top three entries. The entries will be featured on the bureau’s Facebook page and people can vote for their favorite art. The winning artist will receive a collectible pottery item from Mississippi Mud Pottery and a Javapalooza Blog Feature on the Great Rivers & Routes website.

Participating local coffee shops include: Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City and Edwardsville; Boardgamery and Meme’s, both in Granite City; Kismet Coffee in Litchfield; Hawthorne Tree Coffeehouse in Carlinville; Sips Coffee Co. in Virden; Post Commons and Maeva’s both in Alton; Germania Coffee at all locations; 222 Artisan Bakery and Goshen Coffee both in Edwardsville; Blackbird Bakery & Café in Staunton, Verona Coffee in Collinsville; and Honey Mugs Coffee Co. in Nokomis.

