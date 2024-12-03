You're Beautiful With Brian Trust!

ALTON - On a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful" with Brian Trust, local pastor Jason Harrison shared how God has helped him through challenging times.

Harrison believes that God gives new mercies every day, so every morning is a new beginning. He encourages people to hang on to this when they’re struggling.

“If you just can live a little while longer, if you just can hold on a little while longer, God’s going to bring you through,” he said. “It’s not on your credit. It’s not on your faithfulness. But has God ever given you a reason to discredit Him? Has He ever disproven Himself to us?”

Harrison shared that he had a difficult period in his life two years ago after he lost his mother. In quick succession, he also lost an uncle and a close friend, and two of his business contracts fell through. It was challenging, but he held onto his faith.

He believes that people must go through their struggles to come out the other side and know God. Not only does it give glory to God, but it also reassures people that God exists and cares for them.

The real challenge, however, is not losing faith during this time. Harrison noted that it’s easy to fall prey to “irrational decisions,” but it’s important to trust in God’s plan.

“You find people during this season giving up businesses, giving up marriages, giving up relationships. And it’s just because they’re just tired,” he said. “But God said, ‘In your weakest moment, that’s when I’m made strong.’ Why do you feel like we have to be weak for Him to be made strong? Because He doesn't want anybody to get the glory other than Him. So when He brings you out of this, you’re going to know that there must be a God.”

Harrison encourages people to humble themselves and pray in order to experience God’s healing. He believes in the power of manifestation, and he suggested that people can speak peace, love and wealth into their realms.

He also explained that God is undefinable. While some people attempt to define God and “confine” Him, Harrison believes it isn’t that simple.

“You can’t confine God,” he said. “You define Him as your Lord and Savior that you see on Sundays. Somebody else defines Him in their culture as the river or the sun. Somebody refers to Him as Earth. And what they’re saying is, ‘This is where I found Him. This is how He manifested Himself to me.’ Religion cannot define God. God is too big.”

While life is full of challenges, Harrison believes that God will see you through them. He reminds people that God has already forgiven them, and they can forgive themselves, too.

He encouraged people to think about the version of themselves that they want to be and then open themselves to God’s glory. Not only will this bring forth healing, but it will also help you connect to God and your own purpose.

“When I began to believe that I can feel that love again, and I can trust again, and I can have faith again, and I can dream again, that’s when God started to talk to me and things started to happen for me. So my word to you, I want you to find that peace where you once had it before you were heartbroken, before your dreams were crushed, before whatever tragedy or chaos hit you. Go back to that place, and I want you to believe in that person,” Harrison said. “All you have to do is survive, and it’s going to happen for you. Your opportunity will come. God is such a great God.”

