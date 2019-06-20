GODFREY - Theodora Farms LLC received unanimous approval Wednesday night from the Godfrey Village Building and Zoning Board to receive a special-use permit for a 32-acre vegetable/produce business in Godfrey.

The three properties are located at 4835 N. Alby Road in Godfrey, directly across from Huck’s. Kris Larson spoke at the meeting and will be the point person on the project, Godfrey Village Building and Zoning Administrator Laura Dixon said.

Kris and wife, Stacey, have operated Riverbend Roots Farm. Dixon said high profile attorney/business entrepreneur John Simmons of Alton will be the owner of the new vegetable/fruit farm project. Riverbend Roots grew a variety of vegetables that were hand-tended, ecologically grown and harvested. Kris and Stacey have years of organic vegetable farming experience. The two started growing in the region in 2006.

“It was a unanimous vote approval of the advisory board about the proposal,” Dixon said. I think this would be a good plus for the community. There has been nothing there but a field for a long time.”

Dixon had previously compared the new development to Eckert’s operations and said she believes much of that remains the case, but it will vary. Dixon said there would not only be vegetables sold at the farm, but fruits, herbs, and even salad dressings, salsas and sauces.

Community members did attend to speak about the subject and one concern was how Eckert’s has camels and rides and those in attendance were assured by Larson that wasn’t the case for this project. Dixon said the community members who spoke out seemed to be pacified at the end of the meeting and the new owner/Larson have agreed to have additional meetings if necessary to listen to their concerns.

Off-street parking will be included and there was a house purchased on the property that will ultimately be used for business purposes, Dixon said. She said it appears the plan is ultimately to locate a restaurant on the property and utilize vegetables and fruits grown from the farm.

Dixon said the vegetable/fruit farm proposal will be given consideration at the July 2 Village of Godfrey Board meeting. She said it appears the owner and lead spokesperson of the business proposal want to get started in the set-up process as soon as it is approved by the board.

