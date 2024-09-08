EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Art Fair, produced by the Edwardsville Arts Center, is an annual three-day outdoor juried fine arts celebration held in Edwardsville’s City Park. This year marks the event’s 10th anniversary, and takes place the weekend of September 27th, 28th, and 29th.

The Fair features the works of 90+ talented regional, national, and international artists; local performing arts; live art demonstrations; a children’s only art gallery shop and children’s art activities; as well as food and drink vendors.

“We're incredibly honored to host these talented artists participating in the 2024 Edwardsville Art Fair,” says Executive Director, Beth Browne. “These diverse artists represent national and international artists with unique cultural identities, life experiences, expressive creativity, and immense amount of artistic talent. In addition, we're equally excited to offer an opportunity for emerging artists and local art student groups to show and interact with our fair visitors providing them valuable experience and visibility.

The fair provides an opportunity for visitors to meet and interact with artists, to increase awareness and appreciation for the contributions and talent in the arts, as well as to inspire young artists - compelling them to explore their passion. This family friendly event is free and open to the public.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is grateful to the many sponsors that make the fair possible. Presenting Sponsor: The Wylie Family; Street Sponsors: The City of Edwardsville, Renewal by Anderson; Art Enrichment Sponsors: Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, Pfund Construction, JF Electric, and the many other organizations and individuals that have contributed to the fairs success and the future of the Edwardsville Arts Center.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is seeking volunteers to assist with a variety of duties at the Edwardsville Art Fair. Interested individuals can see volunteer opportunities at

edwardsvilleartscenter.com/art-fair-volunteer.

For more information on the 2024 Edwardsville Art Fair, visit:

edwardsvilleartscenter.com/edwardsville-art-fair.