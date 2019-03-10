ST. LOUIS - One person who was part of the 70,000 people at the Garth Brooks concert in St. Louis described Saturday as: "it seemed all day like we were in the Windy City."

Indeed, it was a windy day throughout the St. Louis region, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said Sunday morning.

This was a summary of wind gusts around St. Louis in the 24-hour period through Saturday:

St. Charles County topped the total with a reading of 66 miles per hour.

Spirit of St. Louis Airport recorded top wind gusts of 56 mph, followed by St. Louis International Airport with 54 mph, Scott Air Force Base and St. Louis Downtown Parks Airport, 52 mph and 1 E. Vandiver 51 mph. Some miles away in Pittsfield, the top wind gust was 43 mph.

The National Weather Service said some of the wind gusts were associated with thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon while other peak gusts were due to the strong low pressure moving through northern Missouri.

