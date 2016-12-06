EDWARDSVILLE – Are you stuck in a holiday rut and can’t quite get into the Christmas spirit?

The Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Downtown Edwardsville, will be presenting three holiday classics throughout the month of December as part of their $2 Tuesday Movies series.

From Dec. 6 to Dec. 20, the 107-year-old theater will showcase “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “A Christmas Carol” and “A Christmas Story” for the very low cost of $2.

“I’m really excited about these three $2 Tuesday movies,” Wildey Theatre General Manager Al Canal said. “Each one is great for the entire family.”

Regarded as a modern holiday classic since its release in 1989, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” continued the beloved Griswold family’s antics with the PG-13 holiday treat that is sure to cause some uncontrollable laughter. The film, starring “Saturday Night Live” alum Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo and Randy Quaid, will be shown on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

English writer Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” was brought to life in its 1938 film adaptation starring Reginald Owens, Gene and Kathleen Lockhart, Terry Kilburn and Barry Mackay. The tale follows grumpy old Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by four spirits. Though many are aware of the classic story, the film’s Dec. 13 showing could be a fantastic opportunity to introduce the next generation to this Christmas favorite.

“You’ll shoot your eye out!”

The iconic quote from the 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” followed by a solemn “ho, ho, ho…” by an uninterested mall Santa Claus, has skyrocketed the film to the utmost pinnacle of Christmas nostalgia. Delightful for both children and grown-ups alike, the film will be shown on Dec. 20.

In a sponsored event courtesy of Dan Marsh, AAMS® Financial Advisor Edward Jones, another holiday classic will be showcased for free at the theatre. On Sunday, Dec. 11, “It’s A Wonderful Life” will hit the screen at 6:30 p.m.

On Dec. 17, two special showings of “White Christmas,” sponsored by the Friends of the Wildey, will also take place. The admission of $14 for general admission and $10 for students under 18 and seniors includes a free goodie bag of special props to make the viewing experience a blast.

Last year, the Wildey Theatre treated the community to two free at-capacity showings of the film “Elf” on the first day students’ winter vacation. Due to the event’s popularity, the film, starring Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel and Mary Steenburgen, will be shown all day long on Dec. 22 compliments of TheBANK of Edwardsville.

“We showed ‘Elf’ and it sold out in 20 minutes,” Canal said, recalling last year’s event. “We added a second showing, but that also sold out. This is a great way for kids to see a great film on their first day of winter break. Of course, the world famous Wildey popcorn will also be available for purchase.”

Showings of “Elf” will begin at 1 p.m. The final showing will take place at 9 p.m. and is a great opportunity for families, teens and even college students to watch the holiday favorite.

Those wishing to snatch up the affordable tickets on $2 Tuesdays should arrive at the Wildey one hour before show time. Ticket purchases can only be made with cash or check only. Concessions will be available for purchase inside and can accept credit or debit cards.

For more information about the Wildey Theatre’s upcoming showings and performances, please visit their website at www.wildeytheatre.com or call (618) 307-1750.

