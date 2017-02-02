EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, has released its February line up for their special $2 Tuesday Movies.

The $2 tickets are available on the day of the show one hour before show time and can be purchased only by cash or check. All seats are general admission.

For more information, please contact the Wildey Theatre directly at (618) 307-1750.

Kill Bill: Volume. 1, 7 p.m., Feb. 7

In the 2003 Quentin Tarantino film, Uma Thurman swears revenge on a team of assassins, Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah, Vivica A. Fox and David Carradine, after they try to kill her and her unborn child.

When Harry Met Sally…, 7 p.m., Feb. 14

In this 1989 romantic comedy starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, a dilemma is chronicled through an 11-year relationship between two people who meet in college and reconnect ten years later.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 7 p.m., Feb. 21

The classic 1964 musical starring Charles Walters and Debbie Reynolds is a fictionalized account of the life of Margaret Brown, a woman who survived the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Best In Show, 7 p.m., Feb. 28

In this 2000 American “mockumentary” comedy starring Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, five entrants in a prestigious dog show are spotlighted. A unique similarity between the owners and their dogs are brought to life and much of the dialogue in this film was improvised.

