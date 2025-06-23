ALTON, IL – Something electric is happening in downtown Alton. The Wedge, powered by SIUE, is turning up the energy this July with a lineup of dynamic events that bring together entrepreneurs, visionaries, and changemakers from across the region.

“At The Wedge, we’re not just hosting events—we’re building a culture of possibility. July’s lineup is about giving people the tools, connections, and momentum to move their ideas forward,” said Stephanie Schrage, Community Manager at The Wedge. “Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a creative, or just curious about what’s next—we want you in the room.”

From rooftop networking and expert-led business courses to storytelling labs that reimagine how we see and shape our communities—every event this month is designed to spark collaboration and increase impact.

“At The Wedge, we’re building more than just a space—we’re building momentum for bold ideas, inclusive growth, and regional transformation,” said Scot Heathman, CEO of The Wedge. “This month’s programming reflects what The Wedge is all about: bringing people together to dream big, do the work, and make it a reality.”

The Wedge + SIUE Partner Showcase & Networking Event

Thursday, July 3, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

(Recurring monthly on first Thursdays)

Kick off the month with big energy and big vision. Meet the innovators transforming the local economy, tour the space, and make connections that matter. Cap off the night with rooftop views of Alton’s 4th of July fireworks.

https://TheWedgeSIUEPartnerShowcase.eventbrite.com

Accounting & Financial Planning for Entrepreneurs

Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Money moves better when you know the game. Learn from local pros how to manage your books, navigate tax strategy, and plan for real, sustainable growth.

https://TheWedge_SIUE_AccountingForBusiness.eventbrite.com

Legal Support for Small Business

Monday, July 14, 2025 | 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Protect what you’re building. Legal clarity is a competitive edge. This workshop connects small business owners with local legal experts offering practical guidance on business structure, contracts, compliance, and intellectual property. Get the support you need to launch confidently and grow with protection in place.

https://TheWedge_SIUE_LegalSupportForSmallBusiness.eventbrite.com

Community Collaboration Lab: Data and Storytelling

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Reimagine the story of the Metro East. Join SIUE’s IRIS Center for a hands-on lab that explores how communities can use data and digital storytelling to reclaim narrative power and make invisible voices visible.

https://TheWedge_SIUE_CommunityCollaborationLab_DataStorytelling.eventbrite.com

All events take place at The Wedge + SIUE, 620 E Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. Please plan to enter the building from the East Broadway entrance, across the street from Germania Brew Haus. Registration is required for all events and can be completed online.

For more information about The Wedge including membership options and upcoming events, call 1-888-497-4454, email hello@thewedgealton.com, or visit www.thewedgealton.com .

About The Wedge

The Wedge is a 55,000-square-foot hub of magnetic energy, bold ideas, and forward momentum—located in the heart of downtown Alton, Illinois. Powered by a partnership with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), The Wedge connects entrepreneurs, creatives, educators, and changemakers in a space built for collaboration and impact. With coworking areas, private offices, conference rooms, classrooms, and event venues, The Wedge is where people and purpose come together.

About Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of individuals and improves communities. With a strong commitment to community engagement and applied research, SIUE serves as a catalyst for economic development throughout Southwestern Illinois and the greater St. Louis region.

