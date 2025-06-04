ALTON -The Wedge Powered by SIUE announces its June programming lineup designed to empower small businesses, foster community connections, and drive regional economic development. The events offer practical tools, expert insights, and collaborative opportunities for entrepreneurs, community leaders, and residents across the Metro East region.

As part of AltonWorks' community revitalization efforts and leveraging SIUE's academic excellence, The Wedge brings together entrepreneurs, researchers, and professionals under one roof, providing a dynamic center for ideation, innovation and community engagement.

“A key feature of The Wedge programming is that it is accessible to a wide variety of people,” said J. Scot Heathman, CEO of The Wedge. "From the curious minds exploring what's possible to the experienced professionals ready to mentor the next generation, we're creating a space where every idea and dream has room to grow."

The Wedge Open House & Networking Event

Thursday, June 5, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

(Recurring monthly on first Thursdays)

Celebrate the launch of The Wedge and connect with local entrepreneurs, resource partners, and innovators. Enjoy light refreshments, mini showcases from SIUE centers, and new connections that could spark your next big move. The event will feature presentations from the Center for Predictive Analytics, Illinois Small Business Development Center, Community Outreach, and Online Services and Educational Outreach.

"Step into innovation, connect with visionaries, and experience the future of business at The Wedge! Join us for an evening of networking, appetizers, and 5-minute showcases from our partner organizations. We hope to see you there," said Tyann Cherry, Interim Director, Online Services and Educational Outreach.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-wedge-siue-open-house-networking-event-tickets-1388547335459

Community Collaboration Lab: Digital Access in Alton

Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Information is power for students, adults and those who believe learning is a worthy lifelong pursuit, and the internet provides a valuable source of information with a few clicks of a button. This session explores how broadband access shapes daily life and opportunities in Alton. Join neighbors and local leaders to share stories, review local data, and identify ways to improve digital access for all. All voices welcome. No tech background needed.

"Access to the internet is no longer a luxury. It's a foundation for opportunity. When individuals and neighborhoods are connected, they're better positioned to access jobs, education, healthcare, and the networks that support thriving communities," said Connie Frey-Spurlock, Director, SIU Office for Community Engagement.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-wedge-siue-community-collaboration-lab-digital-access-in-alton-tickets-1388555369489

All events take place at The Wedge + SIUE, 620 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. Please plan to enter the building from the East Broadway entrance, across the street from Germania Brew Haus. Registration is required for all events and can be completed online.

For more information about The Wedge at 1-888-497-4454 or via email at hello@thewedgealton.com, including membership options and upcoming events, visit www.thewedgealton.com or contact The Wedge.

About The Wedge

The Wedge is a 55,000 sq ft social impact hub, research lab, think tank, and workspace serving as a center for the digital economy in the Alton Metro Region. Born out of the community revitalization efforts of AltonWorks and leveraging the assets of SIUE, The Wedge brings together entrepreneurs, researchers, and professionals under one roof, combining coworking spaces with cutting-edge research facilities.

About Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of individuals and improves communities. With a strong commitment to community engagement and applied research, SIUE serves as a catalyst for economic development throughout Southwestern Illinois and the greater St. Louis region.

