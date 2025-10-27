ALTON – The Wedge Innovation Center, in partnership with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), is proud to welcome two new Graduate Assistants: Jolene Sherman and Gifty Acheampomaa. Their addition marks an exciting step forward as The Wedge continues to grow its capacity for community engagement, innovation, and education.

Jolene Sherman, an Alton native, joins as Director of Sales and Sponsorship. With nearly two decades of experience in media, digital advertising, and ad tech, Jolene brings deep expertise and hometown heart to the team. She will focus on growing memberships, developing partnerships, and securing sponsorships that will sustain The Wedge’s mission of driving local revitalization. A lifelong learner, Jolene is also pursuing her MBA at SIUE.

“I’m excited to partner with The Wedge to help strengthen business growth and innovation in our community,” Jolene shared. “This role aligns perfectly with my professional background and my passion for Alton’s continued progress.”

Joining from Ghana, Gifty Acheampomaa brings a global perspective to her role as Assistant Community Manager. Now pursuing a master’s in applied communication at SIUE, Gifty has a strong background in developing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) programs and creating inclusive, educational spaces. Her experience in community engagement, event planning, and workforce development will be key as The Wedge expands its outreach and programming efforts.

Together, Jolene and Gifty bring a dynamic blend of local insight, international perspective, and a shared commitment to empowering others.

“Having Jolene and Gifty join our team feels like hitting the jackpot of talent and heart,” said J. Scot Heathman, CEO of The Wedge. “They bring diverse experiences, deep expertise, and a genuine passion for community building. Their drive and creativity will elevate everything we do for the Riverbend region.”

The Wedge invites the community to join in welcoming Jolene and Gifty as they help shape the future of collaboration and innovation in Alton.

About The Wedge Innovation Center

The Wedge Innovation Center, powered by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), is a dynamic hub for innovation, collaboration, and community revitalization located in the heart of downtown Alton, Illinois. Housed in a reimagined historic space, The Wedge connects entrepreneurs, educators, creators, and changemakers through coworking, events, partnerships, and programs that spark economic growth and social impact across the Riverbend region.

By uniting higher education, business, and community under one roof, The Wedge proves that innovation doesn’t just happen in big cities, it thrives where people are wired for connection.

For more information about The Wedge Innovation Center or to get involved, visit thewedge.space or follow @thewedgealton on social media.

